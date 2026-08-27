About 28% of India's coal-fired capacity has 4 days' coal
A big chunk of India's thermal power plants, about 28% of India's coal-fired capacity, are down to just four days' worth of coal, and some have run out completely.
Plants like Toranagallu in Karnataka have zero reserves, while others such as SASAN and Vizag are barely hanging on with only a day or two left.
If you're wondering why this matters: these plants keep the lights (and fans) on for millions.
Monsoon, heat strain India's coal stocks
Heavy monsoon rains have thrown mining and transport off track in major coal states like Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.
At the same time, record-breaking power demand this July, thanks to scorching heat and humidity, has pushed daily coal use at these plants to new highs.
Now, stocks are running low at many plants, making it tough for power stations to keep up.