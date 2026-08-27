About 28% of India's coal-fired capacity has 4 days' coal

A big chunk of India's thermal power plants, about 28% of India's coal-fired capacity, are down to just four days' worth of coal, and some have run out completely.

Plants like Toranagallu in Karnataka have zero reserves, while others such as SASAN and Vizag are barely hanging on with only a day or two left.

If you're wondering why this matters: these plants keep the lights (and fans) on for millions.