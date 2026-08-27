Newcastle United sign Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez for £50m

The 24-year-old Spaniard joined Manchester City from Porto in February 2025. During his time at the club, he made 59 appearances and scored four goals.

Newcastle's sporting director Ross Wilson revealed that Gonzalez was their main target this summer, especially after losing Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali to Arsenal and Tottenham respectively.

Wilson said they were thrilled to welcome him given his experience with Barcelona, Porto, and in the Premier League with Manchester City.