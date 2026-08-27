Newcastle United sign Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez for £50m
What's the story
Newcastle United have completed the signing of midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City. The deal, which could rise to £52 million with add-ons, marks Newcastle's seventh signing of the summer. Gonzalez will don the No. 6 jersey at St James's Park. He said his goodbyes to his City teammates on Tuesday morning before heading to Newcastle for a medical examination on Wednesday. Gonzalez was an unused substitute as Manchester City came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in manager Enzo Maresca's first Premier League game in charge of the club.
Career highlights
Gonzalez made 59 appearances for Manchester City
The 24-year-old Spaniard joined Manchester City from Porto in February 2025. During his time at the club, he made 59 appearances and scored four goals.
Newcastle's sporting director Ross Wilson revealed that Gonzalez was their main target this summer, especially after losing Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali to Arsenal and Tottenham respectively.
Wilson said they were thrilled to welcome him given his experience with Barcelona, Porto, and in the Premier League with Manchester City.
Player's statement
I am delighted to join Newcastle United, says Gonzalez
Upon signing with Newcastle, Gonzalez expressed his happiness at joining such an "amazing club."
He said he had heard great things about the club and city and was looking forward to being part of their project.
The midfielder also shared his eagerness to wear the black and white shirt on the pitch for Newcastle United.
Experience
Gonzalez fits Newcastle's age profile for potential further development
Although Gonzalez has only spent a season-and-a-half in the Premier League since joining from Porto, he fits Newcastle's age profile for potential further development under head coach Matthias Jaissle.
Jaissle praised Gonzalez as a strong ball carrier who can drive the team forward while remaining composed under pressure.
He also highlighted his defensive discipline, game reading ability, and physicality, which make him well suited to the Premier League.
MCI
City's midfield overhaul this season
City are rebuilding their midfield after selling Rodri to Barcelona for £65.4m and Tijjani Reijnders to Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah for £51 million.
They also released Bernardo Silva, who ended up joining Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Gonzalez has joined Newcastle United for £50m.
Despite these departures, City have made some high-profile signings including Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116m and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi on Wednesday for a whopping £81.3m with an additional £4.3m in add-ons.
NEW
Decoding Newcastle's summer transfer window (incomings)
Newcastle landed Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim for £42m, as per Sky Sports News.
Aladji Bamba joined from AS Monaco from £35.5m.
Amar Dedic also joined the club from Benfica for a fee worth £29.5m.
Lukas Hornicek was signed from Braga for £25.7m.
Sean Steur came from Ajax for £23m.
Ewen Jaouen also moved to St James' Park from Reims for £18.5m.
And now, Gonzalez has moved to the club for £50m.
Twitter Post
Unveiled!
Nico is unveiled in front of a sold-out crowd at St. James' Park 🙌🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZRAQgGFA9x— Newcastle United (@NUFC) August 26, 2026