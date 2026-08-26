Manchester City sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi: Details here
What's the story
Premier League giants Manchester City have signed 18-year-old Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a record-breaking deal. The transfer fee is reported to be £81.3 million with an additional £4.3 million in add-ons, making it the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history. Bouaddi has signed a five-year contract with City, keeping him at the club until summer 2031.
Rising star
Bouaddi impressed at the World Cup as City address midfield
Bouaddi was one of the breakout stars of this summer's FIFA World Cup with Morocco. His impressive performance on the international stage helped secure Lille's asking price in negotiations for his transfer.
The player will now be part of City's midfield rebuild after the departures of Kalvin Phillips, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Tijjani Reijnders.
Meanwhile, Nico Gonzalez is also closing in on a move to Newcastle United.
New beginnings
It feels like a dream come true, says Bouaddi
Bouaddi expressed his excitement about joining Manchester City, calling it a dream come true.
He said, "I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game."
The young midfielder also praised City's style of play and their winning mentality. "This club feels like it's built to win," he added.
High hopes
City director of football speaks about the young midfielder
City's director of football Hugo Viana also spoke highly of Bouaddi's potential.
He said, "Ayyoub's potential is extremely high - a player equipped with everything a top midfielder needs."
Viana added that they have been closely monitoring Bouaddi and are convinced he is a huge talent who will thrive at City under the guidance of manager Enzo Maresca.
Information
A look at the player's career stats
Bouaddi made 96 appearances for French club Lille across 96 matches. 42 of his appearances came last season. Meanwhile, he went on to make 63 appearances in Ligue 1. For Morocco, he has earned 8 caps. Notably, he is yet to score a goal in his senior career for club and country.
Twitter Post
Arrival!
Welcome to City, @BouaddiAyyoub 🩵 pic.twitter.com/iKi1XxAFSi— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2026