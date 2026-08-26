Manchester City sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi: Details here

Bouaddi was one of the breakout stars of this summer's FIFA World Cup with Morocco. His impressive performance on the international stage helped secure Lille's asking price in negotiations for his transfer.

The player will now be part of City's midfield rebuild after the departures of Kalvin Phillips, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Tijjani Reijnders.

Meanwhile, Nico Gonzalez is also closing in on a move to Newcastle United.