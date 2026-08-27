Ranking the 5 greatest off-spinners in world cricket history
What's the story
Off-spin has given cricket some of its most enduring match-winners, blending accuracy, drift, flight, turn and deception. Across generations, several bowlers mastered the discipline while adding unique variations to trouble batters. This ranking weighs longevity, impact, statistical excellence, adaptability and influence on the craft. Here we identify five off-spinners whose careers elevated them above an exceptionally distinguished field in international cricket (modern era).
#1
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)
Former Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan sits comfortably at the summit.
As per Cricinfo, he claimed a whopping 1,347 wickets from 495 internationals (583 innings) at 22.86. He claimed 77 five-wicket hauls.
Murali picked 800 Test wickets, 534 ODI wickets and another 13 scalps in T20Is.
Using a relentless stock delivery, sharp turn and deceptive variations, his ability to attack both edges while maintaining pressure made him a prolific match-winner.
#2
Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin brought intelligence and innovation to modern off-spin.
The Indian master could alter his pace, trajectory and release while deploying the carrom ball and arm ball to keep batters guessing.
He finished with 537 Test wickets and 765 wickets across formats (156 in ODIs, 72 in T20Is).
His tactical awareness, consistency and ability to contribute crucial runs made him a uniquely complete match-winning all-rounder.
#3
Nathan Lyon (Australia)
Australia's Nathan Lyon built his reputation on classical off-spin, trusting flight, dip, bounce and subtle variations rather than an oversized collection of tricks.
Over the years, Lyon became a dependable threat in vastly different conditions.
He has picked 571 Test wickets and recently became the 2nd Aussie spinner with 600 international scalps.
His longevity, control and willingness to attack established batters have made him an indispensable figure.
#4
Harbhajan Singh (India)
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was a major force in India's attack during the 2000s, combining aggression with sharp off-breaks and useful bounce.
His ability to attack stumps and challenge accomplished batters helped him become a prolific wicket-taker, particularly in Tests.
Harbhajan finished with 417 Test wickets, 269 ODI wickets and 25 T20I scalps.
Memorable performances against strong opponents established his place among India's most influential off-spinners.
#5
Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)
Saqlain Mushtaq was a revolutionary figure whose doosra expanded what off-spin could offer.
The Pakistani spinner developed a delivery that turned away from right-handers, giving him another avenue to defeat established batters.
He collected 208 Test wickets and 288 ODI wickets during an international career that ended relatively early.
His innovation, control and influence on subsequent generations ensure his place among cricket's greatest off-spinners.