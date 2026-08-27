Ranking the 5 greatest off-spinners in world cricket history

Former Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan sits comfortably at the summit.

As per Cricinfo, he claimed a whopping 1,347 wickets from 495 internationals (583 innings) at 22.86. He claimed 77 five-wicket hauls.

Murali picked 800 Test wickets, 534 ODI wickets and another 13 scalps in T20Is.

Using a relentless stock delivery, sharp turn and deceptive variations, his ability to attack both edges while maintaining pressure made him a prolific match-winner.