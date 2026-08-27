Apple's next big event is set for September 9
What's the story
Apple has officially announced its next launch event, scheduled for September 9 at 10:00am PT. The highly anticipated "Surprise and Shine" event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. Along with a physical presence, Apple will also livestream the event on its website and YouTube channel. This could be the first time we see Apple's rumored foldable iPhone.
Livestream details
Apple has added a countdown to its YouTube stream
Apple has added an event placeholder on its YouTube channel for the upcoming "Surprise and Shine" event.
Users can click on the video placeholder and hit the "Notify me" option to get a notification when the livestream goes live.
The countdown will also be shown in local time if YouTube has access to your location data, making it easier for viewers worldwide to tune in at the right time.
Global schedule
Here's when the event will start in your time zone
The event will start at 10:00am PT, which translates to 1:00pm ET, 6:00pm BST, and 7:00pm CEST.
In Asia, the event will be held at 10:30pm IST (India Standard Time), 1:00am CST (China Standard Time) on September 10, and local times in Australia and New Zealand.
This global schedule ensures that Apple fans around the world can catch all the action live.
Anticipated announcements
Foldable iPhone expected to be unveiled at this event
The September event is expected to be a major one, with the possible unveiling of the long-rumored foldable iPhone.
A dummy unit photo suggests it could have a wide form factor like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8.
Apple is also likely to refresh its Pro and Pro Max phones, though these are rumored to be iterative upgrades rather than major redesigns.
Additional launches
Other announcements expected at the event
Along with the new iPhone models, Apple is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 12 and next-generation Apple Watch Ultra at this event.
The tech giant may also announce launch dates for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, and other upcoming software updates.
This will be the first major event under John Ternus as Apple's CEO after he takes over from Tim Cook on September 1.