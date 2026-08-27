How has Aryna Sabalenka performed at US Open? Key stats

Sabalenka enters the 2026 US Open tournament as a two-time defending champion.

She collected titles here in 2024 and 2025.

Notably, she was also a runner-up here in 2023 and a two-time semi-finalist in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Sabalenka has played 40 US Open women's singles matches. She owns a 34-6 win-loss record.