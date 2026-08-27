How has Aryna Sabalenka performed at US Open? Key stats
What's the story
Women's singles tennis world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, enters the 2026 US Open as one of the favorites to win the prestigious honor. Sabalenka, who is seeded number one in the tournament, will be aiming to make her presence felt and go the distance. Notably, Sabalenka is yet to win a Grand Slam title in 2026. She will need to change her fortunes.
US Open
Sabalenka is a two-time defending champion at US Open
Sabalenka enters the 2026 US Open tournament as a two-time defending champion.
She collected titles here in 2024 and 2025.
Notably, she was also a runner-up here in 2023 and a two-time semi-finalist in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Sabalenka has played 40 US Open women's singles matches. She owns a 34-6 win-loss record.
Information
Her overall stats at Grand Slams
Overall at Grand Slams, Sabalenka has a 113-29 win-loss record. She is a four-time Grand Slam champion (also 2 Australian Open honors). Sabalenka has reached finals at Grand Slams on 8 occasions. She owns a 4-4 win-loss record.