About 5,000 Kedarnath pilgrims haul over 12 tons compressed plastic
India
In a cool show of teamwork, about 5,000 Kedarnath pilgrims joined the Carry Me Back campaign and hauled more than 12 tons of compressed plastic waste down to Gaurikund.
The idea? Help tackle the huge trash problem at this high-altitude shrine where getting rid of garbage is tough.
Interstate volunteers backed by social media
People from states like Tamil Nadu and Odisha got involved, with some standout stories, like Madan Lal carrying waste despite an arm amputation and Ankita Singh trekking with 8kg of plastic alongside friends.
A few even used bicycles to help out!
Social media gave the campaign a boost, spreading the word and encouraging more folks to pitch in for the Himalayan environment.