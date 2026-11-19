Choudhury was twice elected as Congress MLA from Sujapur and briefly served as Minister of State for Science and Technology in Mamata Banerjee's first government.

He came from a family with deep political roots: his brother was former Union minister ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury.

Honoring his wishes, his last rites will be held at his family home in Malda, where he will be laid to rest beside the mausoleums of his parents.