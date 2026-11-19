Abu Naser Khan Choudhury dies aged 92 in Kolkata hospital
Abu Naser Khan Choudhury, known to many as Lebubabu, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 while being treated in a Kolkata hospital.
His nephew, Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury, confirmed the news.
Choudhury was a respected leader in West Bengal politics and will be remembered for his dedication.
Twice elected Congress MLA from Sujapur
Choudhury was twice elected as Congress MLA from Sujapur and briefly served as Minister of State for Science and Technology in Mamata Banerjee's first government.
He came from a family with deep political roots: his brother was former Union minister ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury.
Honoring his wishes, his last rites will be held at his family home in Malda, where he will be laid to rest beside the mausoleums of his parents.