India's pace attack kept the hosts under pressure with regular breakthroughs in the initial half of the day.

Jasprit Bumrah gave the early momentum by dismissing Tom Latham for a duck before removing Daryl Mitchell.

Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj also chipped in with wickets as New Zealand suffered further setbacks.

Rachin Ravindra departed for 15, Devon Conway for four, Mitchell managed just one run, and Tom Blundell was dismissed for five, leaving the hosts struggling at 70/5.