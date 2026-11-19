Wellington Test: Nicholls-Phillips rescue act leads NZ recovery versus India
What's the story
Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips staged a remarkable recovery for New Zealand on the first day of the opening Test against India at Wellington's Basin Reserve. The duo put up an unbeaten 173-run partnership after the Kiwis were reduced to a precarious 70/5. Nicholls scored his 12th Test century while Phillips remained unbeaten on 94 at stumps, helping their team recover from an early batting collapse. Here are further details about the day.
Indian bowlers
Dominance of Indian bowlers in the first session
India's pace attack kept the hosts under pressure with regular breakthroughs in the initial half of the day.
Jasprit Bumrah gave the early momentum by dismissing Tom Latham for a duck before removing Daryl Mitchell.
Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj also chipped in with wickets as New Zealand suffered further setbacks.
Rachin Ravindra departed for 15, Devon Conway for four, Mitchell managed just one run, and Tom Blundell was dismissed for five, leaving the hosts struggling at 70/5.
Batting brilliance
Partnership proves pivotal for New Zealand
Nicholls, who has struggled against India in the past, made a strong case for his selection with a brilliant century.
He now shares the record of 12 Test tons with John Wright and Brendon McCullum.
Phillips, on the other hand, played a resilient innings to remain unbeaten at stumps.
The pair's partnership was instrumental in New Zealand's recovery after their early batting woes on a green pitch that looked more threatening than it actually was.
Past performance
Nicholls silences critics with impressive ton
Nicholls's performance was all the more impressive considering his average of just 13.55 with a top score of 44 in six Tests against India before this match.
His selection had raised eyebrows, but New Zealand showed faith in their No. 3 replacement for Kane Williamson on a pitch that favored fast bowlers.
The decision paid off as Nicholls joined Williamson as the most prolific centurion at the Basin Reserve, having scored nearly one-third of his career runs at this iconic venue, along with five hundreds.