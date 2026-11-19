British hackers sentenced over crypto theft and GTA 6 leaks
What's the story
Two British hackers are facing long prison sentences for their involvement in a series of cybercrimes. The duo is accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency and leaking pre-release footage from the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). Tyler Buchanan, 24, from Dundee, Scotland, was sentenced to six years by a US court after being extradited in 2025.
Cybercrime details
Buchanan stole at least $11 million in cryptocurrency
Buchanan was accused of stealing at least $11 million in cryptocurrency from multiple companies through a phishing scheme.
The attacks involved impersonating IT helpdesks and tricking unsuspecting employees into giving away their credentials.
These were then used by the hackers to break into systems and steal cryptocurrency.
Hacking spree
Kurtaj hacked while under police protection
Arion Kurtaj, 21, from Oxford, England, has pleaded guilty to several cyberattacks he committed as a teenager.
One of these hacks involved stealing data and extorting Rockstar Games, the maker of GTA 6.
He was previously detained indefinitely by a UK court after being deemed unfit to stand trial due to his autism diagnosis and high hacking risk to the public.
Continued offenses
He was deemed unfit to stand trial
Despite being under police protection from rival criminal gangs, Kurtaj continued to hack several companies.
He used an Amazon Fire TV stick for these hacks, which violated his bail conditions.
UK authorities confirmed earlier reports that he had admitted to several hacks, including leaking footage of the long-awaited video game, and would later face a public trial.
Group activities
Both hackers were part of overlapping cybercriminal groups
Both hackers were part of overlapping cybercriminal groups, 0ktapus, Lapsus$, and later Scattered Spider.
These notorious hacking gangs, mostly made up of teenagers and young adults, were known for their focus on stealing as much money as possible through various cyberattacks.
Over the years, they were collectively behind hundreds of attacks against major companies such as Coinbase, DoorDash, Mailchimp, and NVIDIA.