The post also mentions India's transformation from one of the "Fragile 5" economies to the fastest-growing major economy.

The term "Fragile 5" was coined by a Morgan Stanley analyst in August 2013 for emerging economies India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey.

Come 2026, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) described India as one of the world's fastest-growing economies and a key engine of global growth.