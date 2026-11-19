'Here's how India upgraded': Modi takes GTA-style dig at opposition
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) to highlight India's progress over the past 13 years. In an Instagram post on his official handle, he compared India's growth from the era of GTA V in 2013 to that of GTA VI in 2026. The post, captioned "India is playing a whole new game," lists several milestones achieved by India during this time, including a significant reduction in poverty and sanitation mission completion.
Economic growth
From 'Fragile 5' to fastest-growing major economy
The post also mentions India's transformation from one of the "Fragile 5" economies to the fastest-growing major economy.
The term "Fragile 5" was coined by a Morgan Stanley analyst in August 2013 for emerging economies India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey.
Come 2026, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) described India as one of the world's fastest-growing economies and a key engine of global growth.
Twitter Post
Check post here
India is playing a whole new game! pic.twitter.com/CMkMbK6vII— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2026
Technological progress
Post also mentions improved internet prices
The post also highlights India's achievements in solar power capacity, the establishment of 440 space technology startups, and improved electrification.
It mentions how high-speed internet prices have dropped from ₹308 per gigabyte to ₹7.51 per gigabyte.
The prime minister also highlighted India's emergence as a leading defense exporter and becoming free from Naxalism in the post.