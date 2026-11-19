Glenn Phillips completes 1,000 Test runs with 94* vs India
What's the story
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips hit a resilient 94* on Day 1 of the first Test against India at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Following a shocking collapse in the initial half of the day, Phillips partnered with fellow centurion Henry Nicholls and bailed the Kiwis out of trouble. Phillips, who is closing in on his second Test hundred, went past 1,000 runs in the format with his 44th run in the game. Here are the key stats.
Resilience
Nicholls, Phillips steady New Zealand after poor start
New Zealand were reeling at 70/5 when Phillips joined Nicholls in the middle.
Despite India's early onslaught, the duo steadied the ship for New Zealand with a 150-plus stand.
While Nicholls led the resurgence with a composed knock, Phillips provided an aggressive counterbalance.
The former (113* off 21) completed his ton in the final session, while Phillips returned unbeaten on 94 off 82 balls (13 fours).
Their unbeaten 173-run stand meant the Kiwis ended the thrilling day at 243/5.
Stats
1,000 Test runs for Phillips
Phillips, who made his Test debut in 2020, now has seven 50-plus scores to his name, including a hundred.
He has now raced to 1,050 runs from 20 Tests at an average of 38.88.
206 of his runs have come across six innings versus India at 52. This is his maiden 50-plus score against them.
In home Tests, the dasher has completed 391 runs at 32.58 (50s: 3).
Information
Phillips belongs to this list
Earlier this year, Phillips became only the third New Zealand cricketer to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket - Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He joined former captain Brendon McCullum and opener Martin Guptill in this exclusive club.