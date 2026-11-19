New Zealand were reeling at 70/5 when Phillips joined Nicholls in the middle.

Despite India's early onslaught, the duo steadied the ship for New Zealand with a 150-plus stand.

While Nicholls led the resurgence with a composed knock, Phillips provided an aggressive counterbalance.

The former (113* off 21) completed his ton in the final session, while Phillips returned unbeaten on 94 off 82 balls (13 fours).

Their unbeaten 173-run stand meant the Kiwis ended the thrilling day at 243/5.