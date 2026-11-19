NZ's Henry Nicholls hammers his maiden Test hundred vs India
What's the story
Veteran New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls hammered a fine hundred on Day 1 of the opening Test against India at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Alongside Glenn Phillips, the southpaw led a spirited recovery after an early collapse. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India's pace attack made an immediate impact by reducing New Zealand to 70/5. On this note, we look at Nicholls's knock and stats.
Resilient partnership
Nicholls, Phillips add 80 runs for the 5th wicket
Nicholls and Phillips staged a remarkable fightback in the second session, adding 80 runs.
The former led the resurgence with a composed knock, while Phillips provided an aggressive counterbalance.
At tea, New Zealand had reached 140/5 in 47 overs with both batters continuing their good work.
Nicholls eventually got to his hundred in the final session.
Early breakthroughs
India's pace attack makes early inroads
India's pace attack kept the hosts under pressure with regular breakthroughs.
Jasprit Bumrah gave the early momentum by dismissing Tom Latham for a duck before removing Daryl Mitchell.
Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj also chipped in with wickets as New Zealand suffered further setbacks.
Rachin Ravindra departed for 15, Mitchell managed just one run, and Tom Blundell was dismissed for five, leaving the hosts struggling at 70/5.