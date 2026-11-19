Chris Pratt to lead sci-fi film 'The Traveler'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is set to headline the upcoming Paramount Pictures adaptation of The Traveler, reported Deadline. The science-fiction film is based on Joseph Eckert's novel. It is a part of Pratt's three-year first-look producing deal with the studio through his Indivisible production banner. According to Goodreads, "The Traveler is the story of a reluctant time-traveler and his son, and the bond between them that even millennia cannot break."
Production details
Film will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein
The Traveler will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, with a screenplay by Justin Rhodes.
The film is being produced by Adam Rosenberg and Jules Daly.
This project adds to Pratt's already impressive filmography, which has reportedly grossed over $15 billion worldwide.
Future endeavors
Pratt has other projects lined up under his Paramount deal
Apart from The Traveler, Pratt has other projects lined up under his Paramount deal.
One of them is Miami Heat, written by Brad Copeland. He will star in and produce this film with Hutch Parker.
Meanwhile, he will be seen in Apple Original Films's Way of the Warrior Kid this fall, an adaptation of Jocko Willink's bestselling children's novel. It premieres on November 25.
Career highlights
Recent successes of Pratt
Pratt's recent success includes his role in Universal/Illumination's Super Mario Galaxy Movie, one of the five movies that grossed over $1 billion this year.
He also starred in Amazon Prime Video's The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr's novel.
The series debuted at No. 1 on Prime Video and was renewed for a second season, which premiered on October 21.
A prequel series titled Dark Wolf, with Taylor Kitsch, began streaming in August 2025.