ABVP wins 3 top DUSU posts in 2026 elections
India
ABVP scored a major win in the 2026 DUSU elections, taking three out of four top posts.
Yash Dabas is the new president, while Riya Chhawdi and Lakshya Raj Singh grabbed secretary and joint secretary.
The vice president spot went to independent Deepanshu Shokeen, who had previously been associated with NSUI, who pulled in 30,615 votes.
Turnout 40.46% as campus issues dominate
Turnout hit 40.46% as students showed up to vote on issues that matter: safety, accommodation, and campus infrastructure were front and center.
With 20 candidates from different groups in the mix, this year's election really highlighted what's on students' minds at Delhi University.