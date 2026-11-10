Accused jailed despite Supreme Court bail after Baghpat lawyers' boycott
India
An accused in a suicide abetment case spent one and a half months in jail, even after the Supreme Court granted him bail, because local lawyers in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, refused to help with his release.
The reason? The victim was probably because the victim in the case was the child of a local lawyer.
Calling the situation "very unusual," the Supreme Court finally ordered his immediate release on a ₹10,000 bond.
Supreme Court seeks UP explanation, compensation
The top court has now asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain why he was kept behind bars and to consider compensation for his illegal detention.
The accused says local lawyers' boycott made it impossible for him or his lawyer to get a fair shot at justice, so he has requested that his trial be moved out of Uttar Pradesh.