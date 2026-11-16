Accused Krishnakumar arrested in Kollam for 1995 murder of Martha
After nearly three decades of hiding, Krishnakumar, an accused of killing 65-year-old Martha for her gold back in 1995, was finally arrested in Kollam.
He had been living under a fake name and managed to stay off the police radar all these years, even skipping social media to keep a low profile.
AI photo update aided funeral arrest
The big break came when police used AI to update an old photo of him, helping them spot him in Meerut's Malayali community.
Tracing his wife's roots back to Kollam led officers straight to him at a funeral.
With his arrest, the long-stalled murder trial can finally move forward.