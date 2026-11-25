Accuser of BJP MLA Munirathna files fresh complaint alleging intimidation
A woman who previously accused BJP MLA Munirathna of rape has now filed a fresh complaint, saying he tried to intimidate her from testifying in his ongoing trial.
She alleges Munirathna publicly revealed her identity and made derogatory remarks to pressure her into staying silent.
Yeshwanthpur police register case against Munirathna
The original rape complaint was filed in 2020, leading to an active court case that's still pending.
With this new complaint, Yeshwanthpur police have registered another case against Munirathna for alleged threats and defamation.
The investigation is underway.