Activist Anjali Damania detained at Shivaji Park during CJP protest
India
Activist Anjali Damania was detained by police at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Sunday while joining a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.
The group was raising concerns about alleged issues in voter rolls and calling for the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Damania said she was picked up by officers in plain clothes as soon as she arrived and had no idea where they were taking her.
CJP demands Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
The CJP protest focused on alleged voter roll irregularities and demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Heavy police presence at Shivaji Park led to dozens of people being detained.