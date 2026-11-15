Ladakh elections: Activist Sonam Wangchuk placed under house arrest
What's the story
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been placed under a 60-day house arrest after he was removed from a protest site amid demonstrations by Ladakhi groups. The protest was against the government's decision to hold hill council elections on December 4. The order, issued by the Leh additional district magistrate, restricts Wangchuk's movement and participation in public rallies or processions.
Legal concerns
Is it a genuine restriction? Wangchuk
Wangchuk has questioned the legality of his house arrest, asking if it's a genuine restriction or just an "advice to stay at his residence."
He posted on X, saying he was under house arrest with armed guards surrounding his home.
"I am under house arrest. Dozens of armed guards surround my house while the government version says 'I have been advised to stay at home,'" he wrote.
Twitter Post
Wangchuk questions his house arrest
DAY 3 OF HOUSE ARREST— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) November 13, 2026
Is this really house arrest !?
My Experiment with law & disorder...! Our lawyers from Supreme Court asked us if it's is really a house arrest of 60 days as I had claimed or just 'an advice to stay at his residence' as the DGP Ladakh tweeted. Since the… pic.twitter.com/6RYUg4maUP
Upcoming elections
First major electoral exercise in Ladakh
The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections will be the first major electoral exercise since the region was made a separate Union Territory in 2019.
The elections are to be held for all eight councils, with 100 constituencies and 36 seats reserved for women.
The schedule includes nomination filing by November 17 and scrutiny on November 18.
Election defense
Chief Secretary defends decision
Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra defended the decision to hold elections in winter, saying adequate arrangements will be made.
Polling stations will have heaters and separate queues for elderly voters.
"Schools in Ladakh generally remain open until December 15 or 16," Kundra said, adding that if children can attend school, adults should be able to vote.
Counting plans
Simultaneous counting for multiple elections under review
The Ladakh administration is also reviewing the possibility of conducting simultaneous counting for Hill Council, municipal, and panchayat elections.
According to Kundra, a recommendation would be made to ensure that the outcome of one election does not influence the other.
Meanwhile, electoral processes are underway for panchayats and municipal bodies in Leh and Kargil.