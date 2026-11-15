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Home / News / India News / Ladakh elections: Activist Sonam Wangchuk placed under house arrest
Ladakh elections: Activist Sonam Wangchuk placed under house arrest
The order restricts Wangchuk's movement and participation in public rallies or processions

Ladakh elections: Activist Sonam Wangchuk placed under house arrest

By Snehil Singh
Nov 15, 2026
12:52 pm
What's the story

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been placed under a 60-day house arrest after he was removed from a protest site amid demonstrations by Ladakhi groups. The protest was against the government's decision to hold hill council elections on December 4. The order, issued by the Leh additional district magistrate, restricts Wangchuk's movement and participation in public rallies or processions.

Legal concerns

Is it a genuine restriction? Wangchuk

Wangchuk has questioned the legality of his house arrest, asking if it's a genuine restriction or just an "advice to stay at his residence."

He posted on X, saying he was under house arrest with armed guards surrounding his home.

"I am under house arrest. Dozens of armed guards surround my house while the government version says 'I have been advised to stay at home,'" he wrote.

Twitter Post

Wangchuk questions his house arrest

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Upcoming elections

First major electoral exercise in Ladakh

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections will be the first major electoral exercise since the region was made a separate Union Territory in 2019.

The elections are to be held for all eight councils, with 100 constituencies and 36 seats reserved for women.

The schedule includes nomination filing by November 17 and scrutiny on November 18.

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Election defense

Chief Secretary defends decision

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra defended the decision to hold elections in winter, saying adequate arrangements will be made.

Polling stations will have heaters and separate queues for elderly voters.

"Schools in Ladakh generally remain open until December 15 or 16," Kundra said, adding that if children can attend school, adults should be able to vote.

Counting plans

Simultaneous counting for multiple elections under review

The Ladakh administration is also reviewing the possibility of conducting simultaneous counting for Hill Council, municipal, and panchayat elections.

According to Kundra, a recommendation would be made to ensure that the outcome of one election does not influence the other.

Meanwhile, electoral processes are underway for panchayats and municipal bodies in Leh and Kargil.

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