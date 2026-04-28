Activists allege flawed clearances for Google Visakhapatnam centers, seek reevaluation
India
Environmental activists are raising red flags over Google-led data center projects in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu set to kick off construction on April 28, activists say the current environmental clearances are flawed and want a thorough reevaluation before anything moves forward.
Activists call for thorough impact assessment
Activists worry these massive projects could hurt local ecosystems and communities if not properly assessed.
They're calling for the clearances to be reconsidered and for a thorough assessment of the potential impacts., urging authorities to put environmental protection first before greenlighting big tech developments.