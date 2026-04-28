Delhi to get relief after heatwave pushes mercury past 42°C
What's the story
Delhi is witnessing a spike in temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a maximum of 42.3°C at its Safdarjung base station on Monday. This temperature is 3.3°C above normal for this time of year. The Ridge station recorded an even higher temperature of 43.8°C, which is 4.3°C above average. Despite these high readings, no heatwave conditions were declared by the IMD. However, there is a forecast of drizzle in isolated areas for Tuesday.
Weather update
Dust storm brings temporary relief from heat
The weather took a turn on Monday evening with a dust storm hitting the city between 8:00pm and 9:00pm. The IMD had issued an alert around 7:00pm for gusty winds and light rain, although no rainfall was recorded till late Monday. Wind speeds reached up to 61km/h at Pragati Maidan and 54km/h at Pusa, bringing some temporary relief from the heat.
Forecast ahead
Yellow alert issued for Wednesday
The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a chance of drizzle in isolated areas. A yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday, predicting one or two spells of light rain and gusty winds reaching up to 50km/h. This weather change is expected to bring down maximum temperatures below the 40°C mark. An IMD official said, "Temperatures are likely to dip from Tuesday, with chances of drizzle to very light rain on Tuesday and light rain on Wednesday."
Weather pattern
Rain attributed to cyclonic circulation over Pakistan, Rajasthan
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at Skymet, attributed the expected rain to a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining northwest Rajasthan. According to Hindustan Times, he said, "On Monday, we already saw some rain in Rajasthan, and it will move to Delhi, via Haryana, by Tuesday." More rainfall is likely on Wednesday, with remnants possibly affecting Thursday too. Pre-monsoon showers are also possible on May 5.