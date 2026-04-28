Delhi to get relief after heatwave pushes mercury past 42°C

Delhi is witnessing a spike in temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a maximum of 42.3°C at its Safdarjung base station on Monday. This temperature is 3.3°C above normal for this time of year. The Ridge station recorded an even higher temperature of 43.8°C, which is 4.3°C above average. Despite these high readings, no heatwave conditions were declared by the IMD. However, there is a forecast of drizzle in isolated areas for Tuesday.

Weather update Dust storm brings temporary relief from heat The weather took a turn on Monday evening with a dust storm hitting the city between 8:00pm and 9:00pm. The IMD had issued an alert around 7:00pm for gusty winds and light rain, although no rainfall was recorded till late Monday. Wind speeds reached up to 61km/h at Pragati Maidan and 54km/h at Pusa, bringing some temporary relief from the heat.

Forecast ahead Yellow alert issued for Wednesday The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a chance of drizzle in isolated areas. A yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday, predicting one or two spells of light rain and gusty winds reaching up to 50km/h. This weather change is expected to bring down maximum temperatures below the 40°C mark. An IMD official said, "Temperatures are likely to dip from Tuesday, with chances of drizzle to very light rain on Tuesday and light rain on Wednesday."

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