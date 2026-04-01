IPL: Which fast bowler owns most three-wicket hauls?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ran riot against Delhi Capitals in Match 39 of IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. They shared seven wickets as the Capitals perished for 75 in 16.3 overs. Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood took three wickets each in the Powerplay that saw DC slump to 13/6. Notably, the former now has the second-most IPL three-fers among pacers.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah: 25 hauls According to Cricbuzz, Bhuvneshwar is now only behind Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah on this elite list. In a stellar IPL career, the latter has accounted for 25 three-wicket hauls. He has also taken four-plus wickets five times (2 fifers). In 152 IPL games, the right-arm seamer has recorded 185 wickets at a remarkable average of 22.92.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 20 hauls In Delhi, Bhuvneshwar became the second pacer to complete 20 three-wicket hauls in IPL history. The 36-year-old remains the only fast bowler to have taken 200-plus wickets in the league. Bhuvneshwar now has 212 scalps from 198 matches at an average of 26.64. His tally includes four hauls of four-plus wickets (2 fifers).

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