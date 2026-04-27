IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood set records against DC
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood rocked the Delhi Capitals batting line-up in Match 39 of IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The duo shared seven wickets as the Capitals perished for 75 in 16.3 overs. Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood took three wickets each in the Powerplay that saw DC slump to 13/6. Here are the key stats.
Start
RCB seamers decimate home side
Bhuvneshwar struck early after RCB elected to field. He dismissed Sahil Parakh on the match's second ball. Hazlewood joined the attack, striking twice in his first two balls to get rid of KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi. Tristan Stubbs survived the hat-trick ball before being removed by Bhuvneshwar. DC skipper Axar Patel also fell in the same over.
Wrath
Hazlewood continues his wrath
Hazlewood continued his wrath by dismissing Nitish Rana, with DC in shambles (8/6). Abishek Porel and David Miller somehow survived the next two overs. DC crawled to 13/6 in six overs, the lowest-ever Powerplay score in IPL history. The previous lowest was 14/2 by Rajasthan Royals against RCB from 2009 (Cape Town). Rasikh Salam Dar finally broke the Porell-Miller partnership, removing the latter.
Figures
DC perish for 75
While Porel farmed the strike, Kyle Jamieson scored some crucial runs down the order. Spinners came into action as DC were nine down for 71 runs. Hazlewood wrapped up the innings (75/10) by dismissing Porel (30). He took 4/12 in 3.3 overs. And Bhuvneshwar, who couldn't return for his fourth overs, recorded outstanding figures of 3/5 (ER: 1.70).
Milestone
50 IPL wickets for RCB
With his first, Hazlewood became the first overseas player to complete 50 IPL wickets for RCB. Overall, he is behind Yuzvendra Chahal (139), Harshal Patel (99), Mohammed Siraj (83), and Vinay Kumar (72) in terms of IPL wickets for the franchise. The Australian bowler surpassed the legendary Zaheer Khan, who took 49 wickets for RCB between IPL 2008 and 2013.
Information
More feats for Hazlewood
According to Cricbuzz, Hazlewood's 4/12 are now his joint-best T20 figures, with one against Sri Lanka in Sydney (2022). These are also the second-best figures for RCB against DCC in the IPL, behind Jaydev Unadkat's 5/25 on the same ground in 2013.
Records
Bhuvneshwar attains these feats
And Bhuvneshwar now has the second-most three-wicket hauls among fast bowlers in the IPL (20). He surpassed Lasith Malinga (19) and is behind Jasprit Bumrah (25). According to Cricbuzz, Bhuvneshwar now has the joint-most wickets in Powerplay since IPL 2023, with Trent Boult (32). The former also took his 29th wicket in the first over of an IPL game, the second-most after Boult (32).