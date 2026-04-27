IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood set records against DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood rocked the Delhi Capitals batting line-up in Match 39 of IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The duo shared seven wickets as the Capitals perished for 75 in 16.3 overs. Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood took three wickets each in the Powerplay that saw DC slump to 13/6. Here are the key stats.

Start RCB seamers decimate home side Bhuvneshwar struck early after RCB elected to field. He dismissed Sahil Parakh on the match's second ball. Hazlewood joined the attack, striking twice in his first two balls to get rid of KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi. Tristan Stubbs survived the hat-trick ball before being removed by Bhuvneshwar. DC skipper Axar Patel also fell in the same over.

Wrath Hazlewood continues his wrath Hazlewood continued his wrath by dismissing Nitish Rana, with DC in shambles (8/6). Abishek Porel and David Miller somehow survived the next two overs. DC crawled to 13/6 in six overs, the lowest-ever Powerplay score in IPL history. The previous lowest was 14/2 by Rajasthan Royals against RCB from 2009 (Cape Town). Rasikh Salam Dar finally broke the Porell-Miller partnership, removing the latter.

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Figures DC perish for 75 While Porel farmed the strike, Kyle Jamieson scored some crucial runs down the order. Spinners came into action as DC were nine down for 71 runs. Hazlewood wrapped up the innings (75/10) by dismissing Porel (30). He took 4/12 in 3.3 overs. And Bhuvneshwar, who couldn't return for his fourth overs, recorded outstanding figures of 3/5 (ER: 1.70).

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Milestone 50 IPL wickets for RCB With his first, Hazlewood became the first overseas player to complete 50 IPL wickets for RCB. Overall, he is behind Yuzvendra Chahal (139), Harshal Patel (99), Mohammed Siraj (83), and Vinay Kumar (72) in terms of IPL wickets for the franchise. The Australian bowler surpassed the legendary Zaheer Khan, who took 49 wickets for RCB between IPL 2008 and 2013.

Information More feats for Hazlewood According to Cricbuzz, Hazlewood's 4/12 are now his joint-best T20 figures, with one against Sri Lanka in Sydney (2022). These are also the second-best figures for RCB against DCC in the IPL, behind Jaydev Unadkat's 5/25 on the same ground in 2013.