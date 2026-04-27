IPL: Josh Hazlewood becomes first overseas player with this record

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood is the first overseas player to complete 50 IPL wickets for RCB. Overall, he is behind Yuzvendra Chahal (139), Harshal Patel (99), Mohammed Siraj (83), and Vinay Kumar (72) in terms of IPL wickets for the franchise. The Australian bowler surpassed the legendary Zaheer Khan, who took 49 wickets for RCB between IPL 2008 and 2013.

Journey

A look at his journey

Hazlewood has been part of RCB since the 2022 IPL season. Having also played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Aussie pacer now has 60-plus wickets across 44 IPL games at an average of under 22. He also played an instrumental role in powering RCB to their maiden IPL trophy last season, taking 22 wickets from 12 matches at 17.54.