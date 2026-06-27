Activists demand probe after P Viswanathan accused of touching schoolgirls

TNCRW seeks NCPCR intervention, POCSO probe

The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to step in, push for a state report, and set clear rules about respecting children's personal space at official events.

They have also called on police to investigate under the POCSO Act and register an FIR if needed.

TNCRW is further asking leaders to keep political activities out of schools so students can focus on learning without distractions.