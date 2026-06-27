Israel, Lebanon sign framework with US to end hostilities
What's the story
Israel, Lebanon, and the United States have signed a trilateral framework agreement in Washington. The deal is aimed at resolving the long-standing conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. The agreement was signed by Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter at the US State Department, according to Reuters. Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, said, "Under the deal, Iran is out, Hezbollah is out, and the road to peace between Israel and Lebanon is in."
US commitment
US pledges $100 million in humanitarian aid
The United States has pledged to provide substantial support for the agreement's implementation. This includes an immediate $100 million in humanitarian aid in coordination with the United Nations. The US also reiterated its commitment to bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces, with over $30 million allocated under existing authorities. Israel's Ambassador Leiter said this agreement opens a new chapter in relations between Israel and Lebanon.
Mixed reactions
Lebanese leaders welcome agreement, Hezbollah warns of civil war
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed the agreement as a step toward restoring Lebanon's sovereignty. He vowed to work until full sovereignty is achieved. "We swear to continue to work until this is fully achieved," he said. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also welcomed the deal, hoping for Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, AFP reported. However, Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah warned that implementing this agreement could lead to civil war in Lebanon.
Resistance
Hezbollah's opposition to deal
Faldallah said, "Lebanese authorities will be unable to impose the implementation of the agreement signed in Washington unless they go, with American support, to civil war." He stated that "what happened in Washington is an attempt to disrupt the path to Islamabad. Without the resistance of Hezbollah, nothing will succeed." He was referring to the initial agreement between the US and Iran aimed at halting the conflict in the Middle East, which also includes Lebanon.
Israeli stance
Netanyahu calls agreement a 'great achievement'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the agreement a "great achievement." He said Israel would keep troops in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed. Netanyahu also announced plans for two pilot zones to prepare Lebanese forces to take control of the territory. He stressed that civilians displaced from these areas won't be allowed to return to the "security zone" under the new agreement. He added that Tehran was trying to force Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon.