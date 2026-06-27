Israel, Lebanon sign framework with US to end hostilities

Resistance

Hezbollah's opposition to deal

Faldallah said, "Lebanese authorities will be unable to impose the implementation of the agreement signed in Washington unless they go, with American support, to civil war." He stated that "what happened in Washington is an attempt to disrupt the path to Islamabad. Without the resistance of Hezbollah, nothing will succeed." He was referring to the initial agreement between the US and Iran aimed at halting the conflict in the Middle East, which also includes Lebanon.