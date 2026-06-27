FIFA World Cup, Senegal tame 10-man Iraq 5-0: Key stats
What's the story
Senegal registered a resounding 5-0 victory over Iraq in their Group I clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match was held at the Toronto Stadium. This is now the biggest win by an African nation in World Cup history and puts Senegal on course to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. Here are further details and key stats.
Highlights
Early goal and red card change the game
Senegal took an early lead in the match with Habib Diarra scoring from a corner kick. The goal was the earliest in their competition history. However, things took a turn for Iraq when Rebin Sulaka was sent off for bringing down Sadio Mane after a VAR review upgraded his yellow card to red for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity. Senegal failed to add more goals in the 1st half with the scoreline being 1-0 at half-time.
Goal spree
Senegal dominate the 2nd half to seal a historic victory
After a quiet first half, Senegal exploded into action in the second half. Ismaila Sarr scored after brilliant work from Lamine Camara, who assisted him. Pape Gueye came off the bench then scored two stunning long-range strikes to extend Senegal's lead. Everton's Iliman Ndiaye also contributed with a brilliant strike from outside the area. The match ended with Senegal dominating Iraq 5-0, making history as the first African nation to score five goals at a World Cup.
Do you know?
Sarr, Gueye and Ndiaye make this record
Sarr, Gueye and Ndiaye all scored and assisted for Senegal vs Iraq. As per Opta, it is the first time a team had three players do so in a FIFA World Cup match since Germany in their 7-1 win over Brazil in 2014 (Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira, Thomas Müller).
Records
Ndiaye becomes first player with this record; Sarr makes history
Ndiaye became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to come on as a substitute before scoring a goal, making an assist and clocking five touches in the opposition box besides making five dribbles. Sarr is now the outright leading scorer for Senegal at the World Cup with four goals. He owns three goals in the ongoing 2026 World Cup. He also scored a goal in the 2022 edition. Overall, he has netted 22 goals for Senegal in 86 appearances.
Do you know?
Sarr and Gueye earn this massive feat
Sarr and Gueye became the 3rd and 4th player to score multiple goals for Senegal at a single World Cup tournament after Papa Bouba Diop in 2002 and Henri Camara in 2002.
Information
Here are the match stats
From a whopping 28 attempts, Senegal managed 12 shots on target. Iraq had just one shot on target from 6 attempts. Senegal also had a staggering 51 touches in the opposition box. Iraq had 5 such touches.