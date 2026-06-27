FIFA World Cup, Senegal tame 10-man Iraq 5-0: Key stats

Records

Ndiaye becomes first player with this record; Sarr makes history

Ndiaye became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to come on as a substitute before scoring a goal, making an assist and clocking five touches in the opposition box besides making five dribbles. Sarr is now the outright leading scorer for Senegal at the World Cup with four goals. He owns three goals in the ongoing 2026 World Cup. He also scored a goal in the 2022 edition. Overall, he has netted 22 goals for Senegal in 86 appearances.