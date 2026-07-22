Actor Khan joins Mumbai protest for education reforms despite rain
Bollywood actor Imran Khan marched with students in Mumbai on Wednesday, joining the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest for education reforms.
Things got tense earlier in the week when police used lathi charges and tear gas on student protesters marching from Jantar Mantar to Parliament.
Even with heavy rain, Khan showed up, chatted with students, and snapped photos. His support quickly went viral online.
Actor Khan backs Wangchuk hunger strike
After the clashes, Khan took to Instagram to describe the students as "beaten down and disowned by the establishment" and backed activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike demanding the education minister's resignation.
Other big names like Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Anurag Kashyap have also voiced their support.
With protests heating up, officials sent more CRPF forces to Delhi as organizers warned that even bigger crowds could join if demands aren't met.