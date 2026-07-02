ADA serves notice to Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra
The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has put Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra, an accused in the Ram Mandir donation scam, on notice for breaking building rules.
The couple bought their 1,000-square-foot plot in October 2025 for ₹8.8 lakh while Lavkush worked at the temple office.
Now, the nearly-finished two-story building is worth around ₹25 lakh.
Lavkush Mishra arrested for alleged embezzlement
ADA says the construction doesn't match approved plans and has given Supriya one week to submit proper documents or risk demolition.
Meanwhile, Lavkush was arrested for allegedly embezzling temple donations while earning just ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 a month as a cash handler.
Police recovered over ₹14 lakh from him during their probe, adding more heat to the controversy around the property.