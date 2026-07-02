ADA serves notice to Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra

Lavkush Mishra arrested for alleged embezzlement

ADA says the construction doesn't match approved plans and has given Supriya one week to submit proper documents or risk demolition.

Meanwhile, Lavkush was arrested for allegedly embezzling temple donations while earning just ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 a month as a cash handler.

Police recovered over ₹14 lakh from him during their probe, adding more heat to the controversy around the property.