Adani Foundation aids 8,000 flood-hit families in Upper Assam
Floods have hit Upper Assam hard, but the Adani Foundation, teaming up with Adani Smart Meter and Guwahati International Airport Limited, is on the ground distributing food, medicines, and hygiene kits to about 8,000 families in Sivasagar and Dhemaji districts.
The goal is to help people meet urgent needs and start rebuilding after the disaster.
Gautam Adani donates ₹11cr Assam CM
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, also pitched in ₹11 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund, a move Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X would strengthen the state's relief efforts while helping thousands of affected families.
The team's relief drive is reaching 14 villages in Nazira, making sure even remote communities aren't left out.
The Foundation says it's committed to helping families recover for the long haul.