Adesh Yadav killed in Faridabad after refusing to serve alcohol India Apr 16, 2026

A 30-year-old tavern manager, Adesh Yadav, lost his life in Faridabad after he refused to serve alcohol past closing time.

When three wedding guests were turned away around 12:30am they came back with a group armed with rods and sticks.

Yadav tried to escape with his brother but was caught and fatally attacked.