Adesh Yadav killed in Faridabad after refusing to serve alcohol
India
A 30-year-old tavern manager, Adesh Yadav, lost his life in Faridabad after he refused to serve alcohol past closing time.
When three wedding guests were turned away around 12:30am they came back with a group armed with rods and sticks.
Yadav tried to escape with his brother but was caught and fatally attacked.
Police file murder case, probe CCTV
Yadav's brother and a co-worker rushed him to the hospital, but he couldn't be saved.
Police have filed a murder case based on his brother's account and are now checking CCTV footage and questioning families from the wedding.