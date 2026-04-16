Harry Kane hits 50 goals for Bayern Munich this season
What's the story
Harry Kane, the English football sensation, has reached a major milestone by scoring his 50th goal of the season for Bayern Munich. He achieved this feat while playing for Bayern against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Bayern beat Real 4-3 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate to reach the semis. They will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 4. Here's more.
Kane
A look at Kane's 50 goals this season
Kane has completed 50 goals for Bayern this season. This was his 42nd game for Bayern in all competitions. In 11 Champions League matches, Kane now owns 12 goals. Kane also made an assist against Real. He has six assists this season. He leads the Bundesliga scoring chart with 31 goals from 26 matches. Kane has also scored six goals in the DFB-Pokal, leading the way. He also scored a goal in the DFL-Supercup trophy win against Stuttgart.
Information
Kane gets to 52 career Champions League goals
The former Tottenham Hotspur player has also raced to a career haul of 52 Champions League goals from 68 appearances. 31 of his Champions League goals have come for Bayern in 36 matches.
Do you know?
Kane owns 135 goals for Bayern in 138 appearances
Kane has scored a total of 135 goals for Bayern in 138 appearances across all competitions. In 89 Bundesliga games, he owns 93 goals. As mentioned, he has 31 goals in the Champions League. Notably, he bagged 44 and 41 goals respectively across the last two seasons for Bayern.