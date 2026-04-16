Harry Kane hits 50 goals for Bayern Munich this season

Kane

A look at Kane's 50 goals this season

Kane has completed 50 goals for Bayern this season. This was his 42nd game for Bayern in all competitions. In 11 Champions League matches, Kane now owns 12 goals. Kane also made an assist against Real. He has six assists this season. He leads the Bundesliga scoring chart with 31 goals from 26 matches. Kane has also scored six goals in the DFB-Pokal, leading the way. He also scored a goal in the DFL-Supercup trophy win against Stuttgart.