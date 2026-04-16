Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid, reach Champions League semis: Stats

Bayern Munich have booked their place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final clash. The match, played at Allianz Arena, was nothing short of a goal-fest with seven goals scored. Bayern advanced to the next round with an aggregate score of 6-4 after leading 2-1 from the first leg. Here's more.

Match progression How did the match pan out? Arda Guler opened the scoring for Real after 35 seconds before Aleksandar Pavlovic equalized for the hosts. Turkish star Guler scored next from a free-kick to make it 2-1 to Spanish side on the night. Bayern leveled again through Harry Kane before Kylian Mbappe leveled the tie on aggregate just before break. Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting after fouling Kane four minutes from time. With just a minute left on the clock, Luis Diaz scored before Michael Olise added another.

Upcoming clash Bayern to face PSG in semis The victory means Bayern will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-finals of the Champions League this season. The other semi-final will be contested between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. The matches are set to take place next month, with the first leg at Atletico on May 29. Earlier, PSG thumped Liverpool 2-0 at home and away to progress 4-0 on aggregate.

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Kane Kane completes 50 goals for Bayern this season Kane has completed 50 goals for Bayern this season. This was his 42nd game for Bayern in all competitions this season. In 11 Champions League matches, Kane now owns 12 goals. Kane also made an assist against Real. He has six assists this season. Overall, he owns 135 goals for Bayern in 138 appearances. The former Tottenham Hotspur player has now raced to 52 Champions League goals from 68 appearances. 31 of his Champions League goals have come for Bayern.

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Duo Olise and Diaz shine for Bayern Bayern's Olise netted his 18th goal of the season from 43 appearances. He scored his 3rd Champions League goal from 11 matches. Notably, apart from 18 goals, the former Crystal Palace winger has made 26 assists this season. Diaz scored his 24th goal of the campaign from 42 matches. 6 of his goals have come in 10 UCL appearances. Notably, apart from 24 goals, he has made 15 assists this season.

Mbappe Mbappe becomes third-fastest to 70 Champions League goals Mbappe has raced to 70 goals in the Champions League from 98 matches. He is the 3rd-fastest to 70 Champions League goals after Lionel Messi (90 games) and Robert Lewandowski (93 games). As per Opta, Mbappe became the first ever player to score 10 goals away from home in a single European Cup/Champions League campaign. The former PSG forward finished his UCL 2025-26 season with 15 goals from 11 matches.

Do you know? 40 goals in Real Madrid colors for Mbappe this season Mbappe raced to 40 goals for Real this season across all competitions from 39 matches. Overall, he has 84 goals in 98 games for Los Blancos.

Information Guler makes UCL history for Real As per Opta, at 35 seconds, Guler has recorded Real Madrid's fastest goal in their entire history in the UEFA Champions League. Guler now owns six goals for Real this season from 48 matches. He also has 13 assists.

Records Notable records made for Guler, Vinicius and Musiala As per Squawka, Guler became just the third Real Madrid player to score 2+ goals from outside of the box in a Champions League game after Roberto Carlos and Cristiano Ronaldo. Vinicius Junior made an assist for Mbappe in the 42nd minute. He became the 2nd player after Ronaldo to be directly involved in 10+ goals in five or more different Champions League campaigns for Real Madrid. At 23 years and 48 days old, Jamal Musiala became the youngest German player in the competition's history to make 50 Champions League appearances.

Do you know? Unwanted record for Real Madrid Real Madrid have now been eliminated in the 1/4 final of the Champions League for the second consecutive season. Los Blancos failed to reach the semi-finals as many times in the last two seasons (2) as they did in the previous 14 editions combined (2 between 2010-11 and 2023-24).