Bumrah has 24 wickets against PBKS in IPL (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Jasprit Bumrah averages 18.45 versus PBKS in IPL: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:37 am Apr 16, 202601:37 am

What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah will be keen to enter the wickets column after going 4 games without one in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster will get a chance to break his duck when Punjab Kings (PBKS) visit the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30pm IST on Thursday. We decode Bumrah's stats against PBKS in IPL.