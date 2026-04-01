Jasprit Bumrah averages 18.45 versus PBKS in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah will be keen to enter the wickets column after going 4 games without one in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster will get a chance to break his duck when Punjab Kings (PBKS) visit the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30pm IST on Thursday. We decode Bumrah's stats against PBKS in IPL.
Vs PBKS
Bumrah owns 24 wickets against PBKS
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 18 IPL games against PBKS, Bumrah owns a total of 24 wickets at an average of 18.45. His economy rate is 6.45 with his best spell being 3/15. Versus PBKS at home, Bumrah has claimed 5 wickets from 4 matches at 20.4. His ecomomy rate reads a stellar 6.37.
Information
Bumrah's overall stats in the IPL
Bumrah has amassed 183 wickets in the IPL from 149 matches at an average of 22.69. In addition to two five-wicket hauls, he owns three four-fers. He is set to play his 150th IPL match.