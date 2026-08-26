Aditya, 6-year-old, demands Samrat Choudhary's resignation at Patna BPSC protest
A six-year-old named Aditya grabbed everyone's attention during a student protest in Patna over the BPSC exams.
Wearing his T-shirt and denim trousers and a tilak, he boldly called for Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to resign and spoke out against police action on protesters.
Things got heated when students broke through barricades near the chief minister's house, leading to water cannons, lathi-charge, and several injuries.
Police said Aditya was not arrested
After the protest, social media was flooded with rumors that Aditya had been arrested. Police clarified he was only taken to the station for safety and then sent home to his mother.
His parents saw it as innocent curiosity, while Aditya said he was just standing up for his rights.
As he left the station, protesters cheered him on with "Gen Alpha" chants, a moment that definitely stood out in the chaos.