Morne Morkel praises Prasidh Krishna's mental toughness in SL Tests
What's the story
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has praised pacer Prasidh Krishna for his exceptional performance in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. Morkel credited Krishna's transformation to a mental shift rather than a technical one, saying he has learned to ignore outside noise and trust his game. The coach also emphasized that Krishna is an extremely hard worker who does extensive research on the opposition before matches.
Tactical prowess
Krishna has grown into a complete bowler, says Morkel
Morkel also highlighted Krishna's tactical role as a short-ball bowler, often used in risky phases for reward.
He praised the pacer for taking on this tough job and growing into a more complete bowler despite external criticism.
"Prasidh has got that extra pace. He's got that bounce for us," Morkel said, adding that it's sometimes a tough job but Krishna has done it well over the last few years.
Character development
Tough times build character, says Morkel
Despite the challenging conditions, Morkel stressed that such days help develop character.
He said, "We always talk about bowling in partnerships. We always talk about creating pressure. This is how you learn it - on days like today when there's a batting partnership going."
The coach welcomed tough times as they build character and provide great conversation after a day's play.
Performance
Krishna's spells on Day 3
Krishna delivered tight spells throughout Day 3 of the 2nd Test.
He dismissed Lahiru Udara on the second evening before removing Kamil Mishara and Kamindu Mendis the next morning.
While SL were 265/8 in response to India's 503-9d at stumps, Krishna has conceded 47 runs in 14 overs so far.
The right-arm seamer has raced to 31 wickets from nine Tests.