SL vs IND: Will Rishabh Pant continue in 2nd Test?
What's the story
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has expressed concern over Rishabh Pant's fitness for the ongoing Colombo Test. The wicketkeeper-batter suffered an injury on Day 1 and had to leave the field. He returned to bat on Day 2, scoring a quickfire 63 off 89 balls in a partnership with Dhruv Jurel that helped India post a strong first-innings total of 503 runs.
Injury update
Jurel took over wicketkeeping duties
Despite his impressive batting performance, Pant did not take up wicketkeeping duties for Sri Lanka's innings on Day 3. Jurel donned the gloves instead.
The Indian team management took this precautionary measure to avoid further aggravating Pant's wrist injury, which he had sustained on Day 1.
Notably, Pant was shown with ice on his shoulder during Day 3 of the match.
Coach's anticipation
Morkel on Pant's injury
Morkel said that the bruising on Pant's shoulder is quite severe and restricted his movement during warm-up on Day 3.
However, he hopes that the team will keep monitoring him overnight and he will be back behind the stumps for India on Day 4.
"His reading of the game is exceptional," said Morkel, emphasizing Pant's importance to the team despite his injury.
Player spotlight
Jurel slams 2nd Test century
Despite Pant's absence, Jurel continued to impress with his batting and went on to score his second Test hundred. He was on 95 when rain interrupted play.
Speaking about the pressure of playing for India, Jurel said, "It is never stress-free because when you are representing India - and we are very grateful that we are representing India - butterflies are always there."