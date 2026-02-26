Adityanath exchanges namaste, chocolate with Japanese boy on diplomatic trip

Adityanath's diplomatic trip

Beyond official talks about trade and clean energy with Japanese leaders, these small moments show how cultural roots and kindness can shine through even on diplomatic trips.

It's not the first time Adityanath has connected with kids—earlier this year he gave study tips (and chips!) to students and directed officials to ensure a girl's admission request was facilitated—reminding us that sometimes, the most memorable parts of politics are just simple human connections.