Adityanath exchanges namaste, chocolate with Japanese boy on diplomatic trip
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Japan had a wholesome highlight: in Yamanashi, an Indian-origin boy greeted him with "namaste," touched his feet, and recited shlokas.
The CM joined in, presented him with a chocolate, and the cheerful exchange was caught on video, which has now surfaced online.
A young girl also knelt respectfully as a glass statue was presented by a woman nearby.
Adityanath's diplomatic trip
Beyond official talks about trade and clean energy with Japanese leaders, these small moments show how cultural roots and kindness can shine through even on diplomatic trips.
It's not the first time Adityanath has connected with kids—earlier this year he gave study tips (and chips!) to students and directed officials to ensure a girl's admission request was facilitated—reminding us that sometimes, the most memorable parts of politics are just simple human connections.