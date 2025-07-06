ADR warns SC of potential voter disenfranchisement in Bihar
The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has taken the Election Commission to the Supreme Court over its new push to update Bihar's voter lists.
This Special Intensive Revision (SIR) asks people to show specific documents to prove they can vote.
ADR says this process is rushed and could leave out many genuine voters, especially those from marginalized backgrounds.
Up to 3 crore voters could be affected: ADR
Strict document rules—like not accepting Aadhaar or ration cards—mean a lot of people, including Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and migrant workers, might lose their right to vote just because they don't have certain papers.
ADR warns that up to three crore voters could be affected, which could seriously impact fair elections in Bihar.
They're asking the court to step in so no one is unfairly left out of democracy.