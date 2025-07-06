ADR warns SC of potential voter disenfranchisement in Bihar

TL;DR

Up to 3 crore voters could be affected: ADR

Strict document rules—like not accepting Aadhaar or ration cards—mean a lot of people, including Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and migrant workers, might lose their right to vote just because they don't have certain papers.

ADR warns that up to three crore voters could be affected, which could seriously impact fair elections in Bihar.

They're asking the court to step in so no one is unfairly left out of democracy.