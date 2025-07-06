Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
BRICS declaration to address Pahalgam attack
The upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil will see leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa unite to condemn the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
Prime Minister Modi is set to attend and push for a tougher global stand against terrorism—a move that follows India's ongoing efforts to rally international support on this issue.
TL;DR
India's leadership of BRICS Startup Forum to be highlighted
After the summit, India will take over as BRICS president—giving it a bigger platform to drive anti-terrorism initiatives.
The group has already called for zero tolerance on terrorism. Plus, India's leadership of the BRICS Startup Forum will be highlighted.
Modi's trip also includes talks with leaders from South Africa and Indonesia, aiming to strengthen partnerships and security ties within the group.