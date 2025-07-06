BRICS declaration to address Pahalgam attack

TL;DR

India's leadership of BRICS Startup Forum to be highlighted

After the summit, India will take over as BRICS president—giving it a bigger platform to drive anti-terrorism initiatives.

The group has already called for zero tolerance on terrorism. Plus, India's leadership of the BRICS Startup Forum will be highlighted.

Modi's trip also includes talks with leaders from South Africa and Indonesia, aiming to strengthen partnerships and security ties within the group.