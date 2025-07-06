Baby girl miraculously survives Himachal flash floods

TL;DR

Nikita's story touches hearts

Nikita's story has touched many—locals are offering to adopt her while search teams look for her missing mother and grandmother.

The outpouring of support shows how people rally together in tough times.

Heavy rains have caused widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains since June have caused widespread destruction in the state: roads blocked, power cuts, thousands displaced, and damages estimated at ₹700 crore.

Relief efforts are ongoing as warnings continue for more bad weather ahead.