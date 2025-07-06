Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Baby girl miraculously survives Himachal flash floods
In Himachal Pradesh's Seraj area, an 11-month-old girl named Nikita survived flash floods that swept away her parents and grandmother.
The family was trying to redirect an overflowing stream when the water suddenly surged.
Nikita was safe inside their house and is now being cared for by her aunt, Tara Devi.
TL;DR
Nikita's story touches hearts
Nikita's story has touched many—locals are offering to adopt her while search teams look for her missing mother and grandmother.
The outpouring of support shows how people rally together in tough times.
Heavy rains have caused widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh
Heavy rains since June have caused widespread destruction in the state: roads blocked, power cuts, thousands displaced, and damages estimated at ₹700 crore.
Relief efforts are ongoing as warnings continue for more bad weather ahead.