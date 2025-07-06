Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
PM Modi lands in Brazil for 17th BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched down in Rio de Janeiro to join the 17th BRICS Summit, hosted by Brazil's President Lula da Silva.
This marks Modi's fourth visit to Brazil, and after the summit he'll head to Brasilia for further meetings.
The event is a big moment for India to connect with other major economies.
TL;DR
Modi to discuss various issues with Lula
Modi plans to talk trade, defense, energy, and tech partnerships with President Lula, plus boost cooperation in agriculture and health.
He'll also catch up with other world leaders at the summit.
With new members like Saudi Arabia and Egypt joining BRICS, the group is becoming even more influential—and India's global connections are getting stronger.