India • Jul 06, 2025
Delhi experiences longest stretch of clean air in 2025
Delhi's air has stayed in the "satisfactory" zone for 10 days straight—the city's best run this year.
Saturday's AQI was 89, a bit higher than Friday but still well within safe limits, thanks to steady southeast winds, according to weather officials.
TL;DR
More rain expected over next few days
The city saw light showers on Saturday, and more rain with possible thunderstorms is expected over the next few days (there's even a yellow alert for Sunday).
Temperatures are set to dip too, with lows around 23°C.
Air quality should stay decent until July 7 before possibly shifting to "moderate."