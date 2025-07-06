Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
No overage vehicle seized amid Delhi's fuel ban tussle
Delhi Traffic Police have hit pause on impounding "end of life" vehicles (ELVs) at petrol pumps for now.
This follows a request from the Delhi government to hold off until they hear back from air quality officials.
So, if you drive an older car or bike, you won't be stopped at the pump—at least for the moment.
TL;DR
Rule was to kick in from July 1
Fuel stations haven't received any official word or help to enforce this rule, even though it was supposed to start July 1 using number plate recognition tech.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa admitted there are big challenges, with public pushback and tech issues causing delays.
For now, everything's on hold until these problems get sorted out.