India • Jul 06, 2025 No overage vehicle seized amid Delhi's fuel ban tussle

Delhi Traffic Police have hit pause on impounding "end of life" vehicles (ELVs) at petrol pumps for now.

This follows a request from the Delhi government to hold off until they hear back from air quality officials.

So, if you drive an older car or bike, you won't be stopped at the pump—at least for the moment.