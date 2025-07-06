Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
PM Modi embarks on 4-day visit to Brazil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit, getting a warm welcome at Rio's Galeao International Airport.
His trip follows recent talks with Argentina's President Milei about boosting trade and cooperation.
This year's summit (July 6-7) is bigger, with new countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE joining the discussions.
TL;DR
Brasilia state visit, global partnerships on Modi's agenda
Modi will also make a rare state visit to Brasilia—the first by an Indian prime minister in almost 60 years—where he'll meet several world leaders.
The stop is part of a busy international tour that includes Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and wraps up in Namibia.
The focus: building stronger global partnerships and keeping India active on the world stage.