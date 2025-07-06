PM Modi embarks on 4-day visit to Brazil

TL;DR

Brasilia state visit, global partnerships on Modi's agenda

Modi will also make a rare state visit to Brasilia—the first by an Indian prime minister in almost 60 years—where he'll meet several world leaders.

The stop is part of a busy international tour that includes Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and wraps up in Namibia.

The focus: building stronger global partnerships and keeping India active on the world stage.