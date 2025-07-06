Teenager poisons minor cousin over trivial dispute in Mumbai
In Govandi, Mumbai, a 19-year-old named Jeeshan Shaikh has been arrested for poisoning his 16-year-old cousin with a pesticide-laced energy drink.
The incident happened after the younger boy started distancing himself from Jeeshan on his father's advice.
On June 29, the victim went missing and was found unconscious at Jeeshan's home the next day and was later declared dead.
Trying to dodge suspicion, Jeeshan even claimed he drank the poisoned drink himself but was arrested after the victim's father filed a police complaint.
Jeeshan planned murder out of resentment
What started as an accidental death case quickly turned into a murder investigation when the autopsy raised red flags and Jeeshan confessed during questioning.
He admitted he planned the murder out of resentment, feeling exploited by his cousin.
Police have charged him under serious sections for murder and poisoning; forensic reports are still awaited as investigations continue.
The case is another worrying example of personal disputes among youth taking a tragic turn in Mumbai.