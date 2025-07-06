Next Article

India • Jul 06, 2025 Teenager poisons minor cousin over trivial dispute in Mumbai

In Govandi, Mumbai, a 19-year-old named Jeeshan Shaikh has been arrested for poisoning his 16-year-old cousin with a pesticide-laced energy drink.

The incident happened after the younger boy started distancing himself from Jeeshan on his father's advice.

On June 29, the victim went missing and was found unconscious at Jeeshan's home the next day and was later declared dead.

Trying to dodge suspicion, Jeeshan even claimed he drank the poisoned drink himself but was arrested after the victim's father filed a police complaint.