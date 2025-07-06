Murder linked to Sidhu Moosewala case stirs Punjab
Jugraj Singh, also known as Tota, was shot dead by three men on a motorcycle outside a Gurdwara in Amritsar's Channanke village.
The attack happened in broad daylight and was captured on CCTV.
While rumors linked Jugraj to Jagroop Singh Roopa—an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder—the police clarified that Jugraj wasn't Roopa's brother.
The killing was tied to ongoing gang rivalries, with the Bambiha gang claiming responsibility.
Bambiha gang takes credit for the killing
The Bambiha gang took credit for the murder, accusing Jugraj of helping rival gangs and saying it was revenge for their own member's death.
This shooting is part of a bigger turf war between Punjab gangs connected to the Moosewala case.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have launched a manhunt for the attackers, with officials saying they're "close to solving" the case as efforts ramp up against gang violence in the region.