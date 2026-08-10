Advait Upadhyay, 31, missing after Shivagange trek August 7 2026
Advait Upadhyay, a 31-year-old techie from Indore in Madhya Pradesh who works with a finance firm in Whitefield and lives in Kadugodi, went missing after heading out alone to trek Shivagange Hill on Friday, August 7, 2026.
He let his fiancee know about his plans but didn't return as expected.
His bike was found at the base of the hill, and his phone's last location pinged in an unusual spot off the regular trekking route.
Nearly 100 searchers at Shantala drop
After Advait didn't come back, his fiancee filed a missing person report, sparking a large search involving nearly 100 personnel from the police, NDRF, SDRF, and forest department.
The search is focused on Shantala Drop after a drone spotted something unusual in thick vegetation.
Investigators also found that Advait had looked up information about Shivagange's terrain and suicide locations online before his trip, raising extra concern for his safety.