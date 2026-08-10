Advait Upadhyay, 31, missing after Shivagange trek August 7 2026

Advait Upadhyay, a 31-year-old techie from Indore in Madhya Pradesh who works with a finance firm in Whitefield and lives in Kadugodi, went missing after heading out alone to trek Shivagange Hill on Friday, August 7, 2026.

He let his fiancee know about his plans but didn't return as expected.

His bike was found at the base of the hill, and his phone's last location pinged in an unusual spot off the regular trekking route.