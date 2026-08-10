Serie A: Como sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah, who has two senior caps for England and was a late 2026 FIFA World Cup call-up, leaves his boyhood club after nearly two decades.

He joined Chelsea as a child and has since made 151 appearances across all competitions, scoring 8 goals.

Last season, he played 47 matches across all competitions, scoring thrice.

The center-back has also enjoyed loan spells with Ipswich, Huddersfield, Lorient, and Crystal Palace during his career.