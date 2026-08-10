Serie A: Como sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah
What's the story
Italian club Como have signed Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah for a €30m fixed fee with €6m add-ons and a sell-on clause inserted, as per Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old has penned a five-year contract with the Serie A side, who qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth in the league last season. Here's more.
Career transition
Chalobah leaves Chelsea after nearly 2 decades
Chalobah, who has two senior caps for England and was a late 2026 FIFA World Cup call-up, leaves his boyhood club after nearly two decades.
He joined Chelsea as a child and has since made 151 appearances across all competitions, scoring 8 goals.
Last season, he played 47 matches across all competitions, scoring thrice.
The center-back has also enjoyed loan spells with Ipswich, Huddersfield, Lorient, and Crystal Palace during his career.
Manager's endorsement
Fabregas welcomes Chalobah to Como
Como manager Cesc Fabregas, who was briefly Chalobah's teammate at Stamford Bridge, welcomed the defender to his new club.
"Trevoh is an important signing for us and a player who represents the level of ambition we have at this club," Fabregas said.
He added that Chalobah is "a leader who can raise the level of the team" and expressed happiness over his decision to join Como.
Silverware
Chalobah collected trophies at Chelsea and was a four-time runner-up
Chalobah won the FA Cup with Chelsea in 2017-18 and was a runner-up in 2021-22 and 2025-26.
He also won the UEFA Conference League in 2024-25.
He won the UEFA Super Cup in 2021. Chalobah also lifted two FIFA Club World Cups in 2021 and 2025.
He was a two-time EFL Cup runner-up in 2021-22 and 2023-24.
Twitter Post
Goodbye!
Thank you, Trev. 💙 pic.twitter.com/gL6dxvG2Be— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 9, 2026
Twitter Post
Chelsea issue a statement!
Trevoh Chalobah has completed a permanent transfer to Como, bringing his time as a Chelsea player to an end after nearly two decades with the Blues.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 9, 2026
Everyone at Chelsea would like to thank Trev for his years of loyal service and wish him the very best in his next chapter in… pic.twitter.com/KXvJT7kyQR